Leigh’s Lost and Found: the frantic search for a missing dog that needs daily meds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring the frantic search for a missing dog in Eureka Springs who needs medication, and time is running out.

Peanut’s family is actually from Kansas and was visiting their cabin in Eureka Springs when Peanut vanished. Now his owner is refusing to leave the area until he finds his beloved pet.

“A couple of weekends ago on July 16th, my wife and I came to Eureka Springs for a long 4 day weekend.”

It was from Brian Calvin’s cabin on Rockhouse Road that Peanut disappeared from on the 19th.

“My wife and I started frantically searching. He’s 12 years old, he’s a Pitbull Terrier. He’s brown with some white markings. He’s got a deformed right ear.”

Peanut also has a small tattoo on his stomach and needs daily medication.

Brian sent his family back to Kansas and stayed here, trying everything he can think of to track Peanut down.

“We’ve done about 200 fliers, put them on Facebook, the lost and found portions of Facebook. It’s on the radio, we have it in the newspaper.”

“This whole community has been amazing, trying to help us find Peanut.”

Brian is offering a $2500 reward and really does not want to go home empty handed.

“I’m just hoping somebody calls and I want to be as close as I can. I just know the minute I drive away, I’ll feel like I’m giving up.”

If you see Peanut or have any information, you can message the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page or contact Brian Calvin directly at 316-249-8942.

