Man hit and killed by an anchor at Lake of the Ozarks

Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol (KY3)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -The highway patrol’s water division says an anchor hit and killed a man Wednesday afternoon.

The patrol says Craig Gathmann, 55, of Mainto, Il took off in his boat with the anchor still in the water at the 19.5 mile marker at 5:00 p.m. The tension in the rope caused the anchor to leave the water, hitting Gathmann.

Gathmann was pronounced dead at the hospital about two hours later.

This is Troop F’s first boating fatality for August and the third for 2020.

