On Your Side: School nurses prepare for classes to start

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Your child’s health is their job. We’re talking about school nurses.

“They are in the heart of what we are doing,” said Benjy Fenske, Superintendent, Clever Public Schools.

In Clever, and in any district, school nurses have spent months preparing.

“Anytime we are looking at updating or changing a plan, they are right there making sure they are changing within the guidelines they’ve been given,” said Fenske.

Same goes for Branson.

“We do staff a nurse at each building and have also considered if we do have areas, like the high school, that do need additional assistance,” said Brad Swofford Superintendent, Branson Public Schools.

There’s a little more than 60 full time school nurses for Springfield Public Schools.

“We could always use more substitute nurses. That’s always a great need. As we are looking toward the fall especially if we would have staff that would need to be quarantine for instance, we would need additional support,” said Jean Grabeel, Director of Health Services for Springfield Public Schools.

S.P.S. leaders are putting together a contact tracing team. This will put less of a burden on the health department and improve response time.

How can you help? Really pay attention to where your child goes at what time and who they’re around. If they’re not already, nurses say have them wear a mask from time-to-time. This will help with the transition.

