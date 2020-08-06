Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports death from COVID-19

In this photo taken Sunday, April 5, 2020, laboratory technician Irene Ooko prepares nasal swabs to be tested for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, at the Pathologists Lancet Kenya laboratory in Nairobi, Kenya.
In this photo taken Sunday, April 5, 2020, laboratory technician Irene Ooko prepares nasal swabs to be tested for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, at the Pathologists Lancet Kenya laboratory in Nairobi, Kenya.(AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a new death from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victim was a woman in her 80s who was immunocompromised. This is the county’s thirteenth death since the pandemic.

The county reports 1,437 cases of COVID-19. The county considers 572 cases active.

