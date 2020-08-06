Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports death from COVID-19
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a new death from COVID-19.
Health leaders say the victim was a woman in her 80s who was immunocompromised. This is the county’s thirteenth death since the pandemic.
The county reports 1,437 cases of COVID-19. The county considers 572 cases active.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.