Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports death from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a new death from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victim was a woman in her 80s who was immunocompromised. This is the county’s thirteenth death since the pandemic.

The county reports 1,437 cases of COVID-19. The county considers 572 cases active.

