TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple-car crash ties up traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
A multi-car crash tied up traffic on James River Freeway in southeast Springfield Thursday night.
The chain-reaction crash started at the U.S. 60-65 interchange in the eastbound lanes during rush-hour traffic around 5:30 p.m A KY3 reporter counted five different cars involved in the crash. Investigators believe a stalled car led to the crash.
It appears nobody suffered serious injuries.
