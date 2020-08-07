Advertisement

Back-to-school supply fair held drive-thru style for Camdenton families in need

By Andrew Havranek
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Things are a bit different for the this year’s Child Advocacy Council;s back-to-school fair in Camdenton.

”I think that’s an understatement,” said Martha Driskel, one of the fair’s organizers.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the fair was turned into a drive-thru event, to keep parents, students, and volunteers safe.

”This year it’s been a challenge,” Driskel noted.

“But, it’s worked really nicely to avoid being exposed to COVID,” added Nancy Pope, also of the Child Advocacy Council.

The goal of the back to school fair is to get school supplies like backpacks, binders, pencils, and notebooks, to families in need.

”They get school supplies for their respective grade,” Pope said. “We give them vouchers for each child to pick up socks and under wear at Walmart.”

Parents can also pick up masks, shampoo, and hand sanitizer, donated by the health department.

Since a lot of people lost their jobs because of the pandemic, parents may not have the money to buy everything their kids need for class.

Driskel and Pope said that makes this year’s fair so much more important.

”We’ve had people say, ‘why do kids need school supplies if they might not be going to school?’ But, we know they’re going to need their school supplies at home whether they do online learning, or whether they go to school, they’re still going to need supplies,” Driskel said.

Nearly 600 students will be able to get school supplies in today’s drive-thru.

If parents can’t make it to the event, their children won’t be left behind.

”We have hours at the thrift store, and they can give a call there, and we’ll have someone there to provide their needs,” Driskel said.

Parents can call the Child Advocacy Council’s Thrift Store at (573) 346-0003. The store is located at: 77 Dawson Rd, Camdenton, MO 65020.

