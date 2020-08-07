Advertisement

Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive test

FILE - In this Friday, July 24, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, celebrates a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in St. Louis. Molina says he’s one of the players on his team who has tested positive for the coronavirus. The nine-time All-Star revealed his diagnosis Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in a Spanish-language Instagram post. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
FILE - In this Friday, July 24, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, celebrates a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in St. Louis. Molina says he’s one of the players on his team who has tested positive for the coronavirus. The nine-time All-Star revealed his diagnosis Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in a Spanish-language Instagram post. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cardinals’ game Friday against the Chicago Cubs was postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Baseball said the game was postponed to allow more time for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process.

The Cardinals have been off since last Friday, when two players returned positive coronavirus tests. Eight players in total have tested positive, including star catcher Yadier Molina.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Royals beat Cubs, stop 6-game slide

Updated: 15 hours ago
Kansas City grabbed control with nine runs over the first three innings.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Coronavirus

MLB tightening virus protocols, including masks in dugouts

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:02 AM CDT
|
By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer
The league made changes to its 2020 operations manual after outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals led to 21 postponements in the first two weeks of a shortened 60-game season.

News

Chiefs eye Breeland suspension with confidence in young CBs

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs hope to know soon whether cornerback Bashaud Breeland will be suspended to start the season.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Cards’ Yadier Molina says he tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The nine-time All-Star revealed his results Tuesday in a Spanish-language Instagram post.

Sports

7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The series was to have been played at Comerica Park from Tuesday through Thursday.

Keselowski wins in New Hampshire for 3d win since shutdown

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT
LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Brad Keselowski won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for his third victory of the NASCAR season and the 33rd win of his career. Keselowski swapped stage wins with Denny Hamlin and took the checkered flag 1.647 seconds ahead of Hamlin on Sunday. After the victory, Keselowski grabbed a U.S. flag and spun his car around in front of a masked and socially distanced crowd of several thousand. Martin Truex Jr. was third after working his way back from the rear of the field because of a penalty for a runaway tire in the pits. Joey Logano was fourth and Kevin Harvick was fifth.

News

Keselowski wins in New Hampshire for 3d win since shutdown

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The track has a capacity of 76,000, but Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that he expected about 12,000 fans to attend. A track spokeswoman said attendance would not be announced, but it appeared to be about 10% full.

Sports

Buzzer-beating goal sinks Blues in 2-1 round-robin opener loss

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Colorado Avalanche scored with less than a second left in regulation to defeat the St. Louis Blues, 2-1, in the round-round opener.

Sports

St. Louis Blues: What to expect as Round-Robin games begin Sunday

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT
|
By Joey Schneider
The St. Louis Blues will play in a round-robin tournament with the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars to determine seeding in the NHL playoffs.