Cox College for nursing students announces reopening plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -

As the fall semester prepares to get underway, Cox College will look somewhat different in the coming weeks. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the college’s curriculum will be delivered in a hybrid model of in-person and virtual classes, with a goal of keeping students off-campus when appropriate.

“We are committed to providing our students with a top-quality education, despite being off-campus more than they have been in the past,” says Dr. Amy DeMelo, president of Cox College. “Given the tools we have for virtual learning, we feel it’s in the best interest of our students, staff and community to utilize this option as much as possible.”

Despite an increase of virtual learning, there will be times when students will be present at the college. Upon coming to campus, they will be required to undergo a screening for COVID-19 symptoms and a temperature check. They are also required to wear masks in accordance with CoxHealth policy.

Additionally, smaller skills/simulation practice areas have been created throughout the college to accommodate physical distancing. To help reduce the number of people present in the facility, staff will also alternate days they are on campus, and work remotely on the other days.

A plan has also been designed to allow Cox College students to continue conducting their clinical rotations.

