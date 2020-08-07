Happy 278th birthday Nathanael Greene!
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Greene County leaders celebrated the birthday of the county’s namesake Friday.
People gathered at the Old Historic Courthouse Friday morning to mark the 278th birthday of Nathanael Greene.
Greene served as a major general in the American Revolutionary War. George Washington’s described him as one of his most gifted and dependable officers.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.