Man from Waynesville killed in a motorcycle crash
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWEDEBORG, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Highway Patrol says Virgil Maddox, 64, of Waynesville was killed when his motorcycle ran off Highway T.
The crash happened about a half-mile south of Swedeborg just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday. The patrol says Maddox was thrown from the bike.
This is Troop I’s first deadly crash for August and the 18th for the year.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.