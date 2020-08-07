Advertisement

Man from Waynesville killed in a motorcycle crash

Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT
SWEDEBORG, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Highway Patrol says Virgil Maddox, 64, of Waynesville was killed when his motorcycle ran off Highway T.

The crash happened about a half-mile south of Swedeborg just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday. The patrol says Maddox was thrown from the bike.

This is Troop I’s first deadly crash for August and the 18th for the year.

