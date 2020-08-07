Advertisement

Springfield Police Department officer injured after driver rams patrol car during traffic stop

The incident happened Thursday night near Delaware and Kearney.
The incident happened Thursday night near Delaware and Kearney.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A Springfield Police Department office suffered minor injuries after a driver rammed the patrol car during a traffic stop.

The incident happened Thursday night near Delaware and Kearney.

Lieutenant Curt Ringgold tells KY3 the officer pulled over the driver of a truck. When the officer began to get out, the driver put the truck in reverse and rammed the patrol car. He then took off.

Police found the truck located near Jefferson and Pacific. The driver was not at the scene.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms with Heavy Rain Tonight for Some

Updated: 3 hours ago
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

News

At three-week mark of Springfield’s mask mandate, where do we stand?

Updated: 3 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

What is tuition insurance and does my college student need it?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
A new semester is around the corner for college students and they might be concerned about contracting COVID-19 and missing classes they’ve paid for. That could be where tuition insurance comes in.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple-car crash ties up traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
It appears nobody suffered serious injuries.

Latest News

News

Lake Ozark cracking down on short-term rental homes in restricted areas

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

How the Ozarks may benefit from $3 billion for conservation, national parks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

Lake Ozark cracking down on short-term rental homes in restricted areas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Complaints about short-term vacation rentals in restricted residential zones are on the rise this summer in Lake Ozark. The city is now cracking down.

News

Kristi Fulnecky files lawsuit against city of Branson, Board of Alderman for masking ordinance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Fulnecky said she’s had people from every part of the state that has a masking ordinance reach out for her services.

News

Kristi Fulnecky files lawsuit for client against Branson's masking ordinance

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Judge hears closing arguments in trial for man accused of killing teenager in Texas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.