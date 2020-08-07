Springfield Police Department officer injured after driver rams patrol car during traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A Springfield Police Department office suffered minor injuries after a driver rammed the patrol car during a traffic stop.

The incident happened Thursday night near Delaware and Kearney.

Lieutenant Curt Ringgold tells KY3 the officer pulled over the driver of a truck. When the officer began to get out, the driver put the truck in reverse and rammed the patrol car. He then took off.

Police found the truck located near Jefferson and Pacific. The driver was not at the scene.

