Advertisement

On Your Side: How much you can save this weekend during the sales tax holiday in Missouri

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

While many cities in Missouri are participating in the sales tax holiday others like Springfield and Nixa are not.

The way it works is the cities taking part will not charge the state’s 4.225 % tax or the city’s tax. For example Republic, they’re taking part in the holiday so if you go shopping you’re saving 2.375% of the city’s sales tax plus the states.

So with school around the corner this might be the perfect weekend to shop but there’s a few factors that come to play. Are you willing to drive to another city?

Here’s what we found we spent $4.36 on five school supply items at a Walmart in Springfield with the tax at $0.16 cents. Over in Republic we bought the same exact five items for $3.8.0 meaning we saved $0.56.

This is something parent Tabitha Leverton is interested in. She pays around $500 dollar on back-to-school shopping for her three kids.

”If you have three kids like me you’ll be be getting bulk,” said Tabitha Leverton.

So let’s do the math if she shopped for supplies in Springfield her sales tax would end up near $20 but if she shopped in Republic it would be shy of $10.

”For me it’s worth it. Demographically every family is different on what they can afford. If I can save it I’ll do it,” said Leverton.

But is the ten mile drive from the Springfield Walmart on Independence Street worth it?

”If it evens out then probably not. If I have the opportunity to save money I’m going to try,” said Leverton.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, some Missouri cities will not participate in the sales tax holiday. City sales tax will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items purchased in these cities around the Ozarks:

  • Ash Grove
  • Battlefield
  • Bolivar
  • Cabool
  • Carthage
  • Cassville
  • Eldorado Springs
  • Fair Grove
  • Hollister
  • Houston
  • Joplin
  • Licking
  • Marshfield
  • Monett
  • Neosho
  • Nixa
  • Ozark
  • Purdy
  • Reeds Spring
  • Sedalia
  • Springfield
  • Stockton
  • Thayer
  • Waynesville
  • West Plains
  • Willard
  • Willow Springs

More information on the Missouri Tax Holiday click here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri governor combatants make stops in Springfield on the same day

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Democratic candidate for Missouri Governor Nicole Galloway, currently the State Auditor, was in Springfield on Friday as part of our statewide tour to kick-off her campaign. It just so happened that Republican Mike Parson, her November opponent and current Governor, was also in Springfield meeting with area college officials. Both of them talked about the major issues entering the election that's not that far away.

News

Taney County Health Department reports 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in area nursing homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Fair Grove, Mo. down to one full-time police officer, Greene County Sheriff steps in

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
The Fair Grove Police Department originally had six police officers and planned to drop down to five, but then it dropped to only one full-time police officer.

News

Springfield Public Schools sees new trend; decreased interest in homeschooling and increased interest in virtual learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The upcoming school year is looking different for everyone - whether parents choose homeschooling, virtual learning or seated classes. Springfield Public Schools is seeing a surprising trend this year as more families who would have done homeschooling, choose virtual learning instead.

Latest News

News

Taney County Health Department reports 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in area nursing homes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
72 cases have been confirmed at four nursing homes, bringing the county’s case number to more than 400.

News

Springfield parents make tough decisions about seated schedules

Updated: 1 hours ago
Shoshanna Stahl reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Storms Saturday Then Hot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

News

Springfield Public Schools providing school supplies to all K-5th graders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools announced it will provide school supplies for all 12,500 PreK-5 students enrolled for the 2020-2021 school year.

News

People in Diamond City, Ark., to have mayor recall question on ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Sinett
Diamond City voters will have a choice on their ballot to recall their mayor and remove her from office in November.

News

Counseling centers report more cases of mental health as pandemic worsens

Updated: 2 hours ago