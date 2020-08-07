On Your Side: How much you can save this weekend during the sales tax holiday in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

While many cities in Missouri are participating in the sales tax holiday others like Springfield and Nixa are not.

The way it works is the cities taking part will not charge the state’s 4.225 % tax or the city’s tax. For example Republic, they’re taking part in the holiday so if you go shopping you’re saving 2.375% of the city’s sales tax plus the states.

So with school around the corner this might be the perfect weekend to shop but there’s a few factors that come to play. Are you willing to drive to another city?

Here’s what we found we spent $4.36 on five school supply items at a Walmart in Springfield with the tax at $0.16 cents. Over in Republic we bought the same exact five items for $3.8.0 meaning we saved $0.56.

This is something parent Tabitha Leverton is interested in. She pays around $500 dollar on back-to-school shopping for her three kids.

”If you have three kids like me you’ll be be getting bulk,” said Tabitha Leverton.

So let’s do the math if she shopped for supplies in Springfield her sales tax would end up near $20 but if she shopped in Republic it would be shy of $10.

”For me it’s worth it. Demographically every family is different on what they can afford. If I can save it I’ll do it,” said Leverton.

But is the ten mile drive from the Springfield Walmart on Independence Street worth it?

”If it evens out then probably not. If I have the opportunity to save money I’m going to try,” said Leverton.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, some Missouri cities will not participate in the sales tax holiday. City sales tax will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items purchased in these cities around the Ozarks:

Ash Grove

Battlefield

Bolivar

Cabool

Carthage

Cassville

Eldorado Springs

Fair Grove

Hollister

Houston

Joplin

Licking

Marshfield

Monett

Neosho

Nixa

Ozark

Purdy

Reeds Spring

Sedalia

Springfield

Stockton

Thayer

Waynesville

West Plains

Willard

Willow Springs

More information on the Missouri Tax Holiday click here.

