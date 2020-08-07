Advertisement

People in Diamond City, Ark., to have mayor recall question on ballot

By Caitlin Sinett
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIAMOND CITY, Ark. (KY3) - Voters in Diamond City will have the option to get their mayor out of office later this year.

The question over whether Mayor Linda Miracle should be recalled will be on the ballot.

The Boone County Election Commission approved a petition that puts the question on the November ballot.

Only people who live within Diamond City limits will see the question. 

Mayor Miracle was sworn in in 2019.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fair Grove down to one full-time police officer, Greene County Sheriff steps in

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
The Fair Grove Police Department originally had six police officers and planned to drop down to five, but then it dropped to only one full-time police officer.

News

Springfield Public Schools sees new trend; decreased interest in homeschooling and increased interest in virtual learning

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The upcoming school year is looking different for everyone - whether parents choose homeschooling, virtual learning or seated classes. Springfield Public Schools is seeing a surprising trend this year as more families who would have done homeschooling, choose virtual learning instead.

News

Taney County Health Department reports 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in area nursing homes

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Kara Strickland
72 cases have been confirmed at four nursing homes, bringing the county’s case number to more than 400.

News

Springfield parents make tough decisions about seated schedules

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Shoshanna Stahl reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Storms Saturday Then Hot

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Leah Hill
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

Latest News

News

Springfield Public Schools providing school supplies to all K-5th graders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools announced it will provide school supplies for all 12,500 PreK-5 students enrolled for the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Counseling centers report more cases of mental health as pandemic worsens

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

High number of absentee ballot applications expected in Boone County, Ark.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caitlin Sinett
The Boone County clerk in Arkansas is bracing for hundreds more absentee ballots to be requested this year compared to the 2016 presidential election.Because of coronavirus concerns, the governor is allowing any registered voter who wants an absentee ballot to get one.

News

Missouri's gubernatorial candidates appear in Springfield Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Back-to-school supply fair held drive-thru style for Camdenton families in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
Back-to-school supply fair held drive-thru style for Camdenton families in need