People in Diamond City, Ark., to have mayor recall question on ballot

DIAMOND CITY, Ark. (KY3) - Voters in Diamond City will have the option to get their mayor out of office later this year.

The question over whether Mayor Linda Miracle should be recalled will be on the ballot.

The Boone County Election Commission approved a petition that puts the question on the November ballot.

Only people who live within Diamond City limits will see the question.

Mayor Miracle was sworn in in 2019.

