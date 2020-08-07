Advertisement

Springfield counseling center reports recent spike in sessions

By Linda Simmons
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

As the pandemic worsens, our mental health suffers, with the added stresses of things like health concerns and money problems.

The Betty and Bobby Allison Ozarks Counseling Center has remained open throughout the pandemic, but has moved many therapy sessions online. Counselors report a decrease in demand during the stay-at-home order, but a 32% spike over the last several weeks. They report a lot of issues, including anxiety, depression, relationship issues, and problems with children’s behavior. For some teens though, counselors say they are seeing a decrease in symptoms, as some are feeling less social pressure.

They're still able to meet demand, but say that could change. But there are some things that you can do on your own to help your family's mental health.

OCC's executive director says, try to nurture your relationships and stay connected, whether that's in person, or over the phone, or video chat.

Do positive things, like hobbies, and get exercise, because taking care of your physical health will help your mental health.

They say be sure to communicate with your kids about the pandemic and what’s going on, but remain calm about it, and firm about things they need to do, such as wearing a mask. Also realize they may be feeling lonely and anxious and need a little extra attention. Things like hugs at home and sitting close when watching TV can help build that connection. And all of us, including parents, need to pay close attention to taking care of ourselves.

“We just have to go back to the basics during this time of being sure to nurture our relationships and remain connected, do positive things, hobbies, exercise, taking meticulous care of our physical health at this time is going to really help with the mental health as well,” said Andrea Bishop, Betty and Bobby Allison Ozarks Counseling Center Executive Director.

The center offers counseling to anyone, regardless of their ability to pay, using a sliding scale. Last year, their average client paid $23 a session, with the gap between fees and cost of service filled largely through fundraising.

Click here to learn more about the Betty and Bobby Allison Ozarks Counseling Center.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield counseling center reports recent spike in sessions

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Cox College for nursing students announces reopening plan

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
“We are committed to providing our students with a top-quality education, despite being off-campus more than they have been in the past,” says Dr. Amy DeMelo, president of Cox College.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports new COVID-19 death

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders report 1,483 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic.

News

Virus resistant: World’s Longest Yard Sale still lines roads

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A six-state yard sale that stretches from Alabama to Michigan is being held this weekend despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Springfield Public Schools prepare for the opening of new magnet school

Updated: 2 hours ago
SPS will be expanding its long-standing relationship with the Springfield Little Theater this fall to bring an integrated learning experience to select 5th graders in the district.

News

Fit Life: A glutes workout

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
On this Fit Life, we’re gonna work out for your glutes, your backside and make them stronger with David Paul of XFit.

News

Fit Life: Working out your glutes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Paul Adler shares the workouts.

News

Missouri Senate OKs compromise crime bill

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Republican Gov. Mike Parson called for those changes in response to a surge in murders in the state's cities.

News

Technology at the forefront of parents tax-free weekend shopping list

Updated: 4 hours ago
Technology tops parents shopping list this tax-free weekend.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms over the western Ozarks this morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.