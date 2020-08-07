Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports new COVID-19 death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a new death from COVID-19 Friday.

This is the county’s fourteenth death and the third death in August. The woman is in her 80s. She was immunocompromised.

Health leaders report 1,483 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic. Of those cases, 588 are considered active.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.