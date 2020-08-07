Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools hold in-person graduation ceremonies

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

High school is a memorable time in anyone’s life but for the class of 2020 its a time that will for sure go down in history books.

Springfield Public Schools rescheduled all high school graduations, having them in-person, despite the pandemic, leaving parents like Tiffany Tipton teary-eyed to be able to see her daughter receive her diploma.

“She had a rough road, and a lot of people, including myself didn’t think I would ever see it, but she did, she proved everybody wrong, and I am very proud of her,” said Tiffany Tipton.

Everyone attending the graduation at JQH Arena had to wear a mask, each graduate received only eight tickets for family and friends and social distancing was enforced from the graduation floor to the stands.

“My dad’s sick, so I like that I don’t have to worry so much, but I’d much rather be able to stand there then watch her from afar,” said Tipton.

It’s the district’s largest graduating class ever, with a more than 93% graduation rate.

“This is a joyous day, for many reasons, one because the class of 2020 has had a difficult year, no one wanted this to occur, it certainly was not the year the class of 2020 deserved so we are all thrilled to be here to celebrate their incredible achievements, they have been a very resilient class and we are so proud of their accomplishments,” said Springfield School’s Spokesman, Stephen Hall.

And while the idea of in-person graduations seemed unlikely just a few months go, its something the graduates can now hang their hats on.

Springfield Public Schools also streamed the graduation for anyone not comfortable coming in person or for those who may have missed it.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Schools prepare for start of classes with focus on safety

Updated: 1 hours ago
West Plains Schools shares safety preparations for upcoming year

News

Royals beat Cubs, stop 6-game slide

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kansas City grabbed control with nine runs over the first three innings.

Local

Inmates’ families say Greene County jail coronavirus outbreak could’ve been avoided

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
“They should’ve had masks in the jail facility a long time ago before any of this had to be a big deal.”

News

Springfield Police Department officer injured after driver rams patrol car during traffic stop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The incident happened Thursday night near Delaware and Kearney.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms with Heavy Rain Tonight for Some

Updated: 4 hours ago
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

News

At three-week mark of Springfield’s mask mandate, where do we stand?

Updated: 5 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

What is tuition insurance and does my college student need it?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
A new semester is around the corner for college students and they might be concerned about contracting COVID-19 and missing classes they’ve paid for. That could be where tuition insurance comes in.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple-car crash ties up traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
It appears nobody suffered serious injuries.

News

Lake Ozark cracking down on short-term rental homes in restricted areas

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

How the Ozarks may benefit from $3 billion for conservation, national parks

Updated: 6 hours ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.