Springfield Public Schools hold in-person graduation ceremonies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

High school is a memorable time in anyone’s life but for the class of 2020 its a time that will for sure go down in history books.

Springfield Public Schools rescheduled all high school graduations, having them in-person, despite the pandemic, leaving parents like Tiffany Tipton teary-eyed to be able to see her daughter receive her diploma.

“She had a rough road, and a lot of people, including myself didn’t think I would ever see it, but she did, she proved everybody wrong, and I am very proud of her,” said Tiffany Tipton.

Everyone attending the graduation at JQH Arena had to wear a mask, each graduate received only eight tickets for family and friends and social distancing was enforced from the graduation floor to the stands.

“My dad’s sick, so I like that I don’t have to worry so much, but I’d much rather be able to stand there then watch her from afar,” said Tipton.

It’s the district’s largest graduating class ever, with a more than 93% graduation rate.

“This is a joyous day, for many reasons, one because the class of 2020 has had a difficult year, no one wanted this to occur, it certainly was not the year the class of 2020 deserved so we are all thrilled to be here to celebrate their incredible achievements, they have been a very resilient class and we are so proud of their accomplishments,” said Springfield School’s Spokesman, Stephen Hall.

And while the idea of in-person graduations seemed unlikely just a few months go, its something the graduates can now hang their hats on.

Springfield Public Schools also streamed the graduation for anyone not comfortable coming in person or for those who may have missed it.

