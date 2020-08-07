Springfield Public Schools providing school supplies to all K-5th graders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -

Springfield Public Schools announced it will provide school supplies for all 12,500 PreK-5 students enrolled for the 2020-2021 school year.

The school will package supplies together and available for both in-person and virtual learning options. For students enrolled in the in-person learning option, supplies will be ready for them on their first day in the classroom. For students enrolled in the virtual learning option, SPS will follow up with families soon to provide details on when and where to pick up supplies for learning at home.

“With our families facing so much uncertainty as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SPS chose to take this step to provide additional resources and support,” said Dr. John Jungmann, superintendent. “As we prepare to resume learning on August 24, we want our families to know we care about them and we are committed to serving them during these especially challenging times. The packaging of supplies for each student also supports our re-entry health guidelines, which limit the sharing of items as part of appropriate social distancing.”

Supplies to be provided by SPS include the following

PreK-Grade 2

1 school supply box

1 24-pack of sharpened pencils

3 composition notebooks (writing, reading & math)

2 glue sticks

1 bottle of liquid glue

1 pair of scissors

1 box of 24 crayons

1 pink eraser

1 8-pack of washable markers

4 pocket folders

Grades 3-5

1 school supply box

1 24-pack of sharpened pencils

1 pencil sharpener

1 12-pack of colored pencils

3 composition notebooks (writing, reading & math)

2 glue sticks

1 bottle of liquid glue

1 pair of scissors

1 pink eraser

1 8-pack of washable markers

4 pocket folders

Supplies already purchased by families may be utilized for at-home learning. If families want to purchase other specific items, those may also be used in the home setting.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.