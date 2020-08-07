Advertisement

Taney County Health Department reports 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in area nursing homes

Taney County Health Department
Taney County Health Department(KY3)
By Kara Strickland
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Taney County Health Department confirms that two of its most recently reported COVID-19 deaths are related to nursing home cases reported Wednesday.

72 cases have been confirmed at four nursing homes, bringing the county’s case number to more than 400. Wednesday, the health department reported cases at the following nursing homes:

Point Lookout Nursing & Rehab: 32 cases

Shepherd of the Hills Living Center: 34 cases

Forsyth Nursing & Rehab: 3 cases

Lakeside Mountain Manor: 1 case

The health department did not specify where the two additional cases were they released Friday.

Taney County Health Director Lisa Marshall said the confirmed cases include both residents and staff members. She said it’s not clear how the virus made it’s way into the facilities.

“Our role is very much the investigation and providing support, but also being the liaison between the nursing home and the state health department,” Marshall said.

The two nursing homes with the highest number of cases are Point Lookout Nursing & Rehab and Shepherd of the Hills Living Center.

”We do see that there is a pretty high prevalence of COVID-19 in Taney County, so it’s not terribly surprising to see that this would eventually impact our nursing homes," Marshall said.

Marshall said the health department completely restructured their staff about three weeks ago. Out of their 37 staff members working at the health department, only about 8 of them are working jobs that aren’t COVID-related right now.

“We just recently contracted with one of our local healthcare partners CoxHealth and they are going to try to contract us some of there staff to help us out with cases as well," Marshall said.

Marshall said a majority of the cases throughout the county are community spread.

”If you’re sick we need you to stay home, keeping also in mind you can be contagious before you start showing symptoms which is why that face covering is so important," she said.

Marshall said right now the department is able to tackle about 15 case investigations a day. If you do test positive, she said don’t wait for their call to start taking safety precautions.

”We don’t need to confirm the lab with you, we will call, it may not be the same day but we will call in a timely fashion,” Marshall said. “Go ahead an isolate and make sure that you’re not out in public exposing others, that’s something we do want to ask our community. "

Marshall said the health department have hired on extra staff, but still have positions open to add to their investigative and contact tracing teams.

