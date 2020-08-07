Technology at the forefront of parents tax-free weekend shopping list

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School shopping will look a little different this year as families and teachers navigate virtual classrooms in some school districts.

If you’ve been on the fence about getting new technology for your home, a tax-free weekend is the time to do it so that you can have a better chance to save.

Even if your location isn’t participating, everyone gets 4% off since state taxes are exempt. Stores are also preparing for a surge in technology interest.

“People may notice whether they shop at the store or online that there are a lot of things we tried to make geared more toward virtual learning,” said Tyler Thomason with Walmart. “We know that’s an option and we know that will be happening for a lot more people.”

That means more virtual learning products and products for parents to better assist their children with at-home learning.

If you’re feeling anxious about the virtual learning platforms you’re not alone.

“A lot of it for us at least is motivation,” said Laura Vales a parent in the Springfield School District. “In the spring after a couple of weeks, it lost any kind of fun novelty. And it became really hard to get anybody up or motivated to do anything. So I’m hoping this year will be better and they’ve had time to get stuff figured out. I know the schools have said it will be better than the spring so i’m cautiously optimistic right now I think.”

