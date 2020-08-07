Vernon County deputies arrest Springfield man for pursuit in stolen car

NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -

Vernon County deputies arrested a Springfield man for leading a pursuit in a stolen van.

Brandon Dunn faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Sheriff Jason Mosher says Dunn stole a van from a business in El Dorado Springs Thursday. He sped off when deputies attempted to stop him. They arrested Dunn after road spikes slowed the stolen van.

A judge set bond for Dunn at $100,000.

