Vernon County deputies arrest Springfield man for pursuit in stolen car

Brandon Dunn faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -

Vernon County deputies arrested a Springfield man for leading a pursuit in a stolen van.

Brandon Dunn faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Sheriff Jason Mosher says Dunn stole a van from a business in El Dorado Springs Thursday. He sped off when deputies attempted to stop him. They arrested Dunn after road spikes slowed the stolen van.

A judge set bond for Dunn at $100,000.

