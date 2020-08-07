Vernon County deputies arrest Springfield man for pursuit in stolen car
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -
Vernon County deputies arrested a Springfield man for leading a pursuit in a stolen van.
Brandon Dunn faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
Sheriff Jason Mosher says Dunn stole a van from a business in El Dorado Springs Thursday. He sped off when deputies attempted to stop him. They arrested Dunn after road spikes slowed the stolen van.
A judge set bond for Dunn at $100,000.
