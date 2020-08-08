Advertisement

AFFORDABLE FAMILY FUN: World’s Largest Swim Class makes it way the Ozarks

By Raquel Harrington
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In the U.S., drowning remains the leading cause of injury-related deaths for children ages 1 to 4, and the second leading cause for children under 14, according to the World Health Organization.

On August, 8 Diventures in Springfield is offering FREE 30-minute swim lessons as part of The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson will take place on six continents. It’s a way for the aquatics industry to send a message about the crucial importance of teaching kids to swim. The goal is to provide kids and parents with exposure to life-saving water safety skills to help prevent drowning.

“Water can be an amazing thing,” said Diventures Alexis Brooks, Aquatic Manager, Alexis Brooks. “All of us here are super enthusiastic about being in the water and allowing that love to grow for everyone. But it is something we all need to respect and learn how to be safe.”

Besides having life jackets, other safety precautions you should be taking when enjoying the lakes and pools includes:

- Install Fencing: For those with home pools, fencing is a key way to help prevent unsupervised access in the pool area.

- Buddy System: It isn’t just for kids. Even the most experience should not swim alone. Also, make sure children are ALWAYS being watched while in the Water.

- Learn CPR: It’s not only a valuable skill to have, but it can save someone’s life in the amount of time it takes for medics to arrive on the scene.

- Learning to Swim is a simple solution. However, some people may lack the necessary swimming skills or knowledge.

Diventures is among many companies and organizations helping teach and fine-tune those skills, during The FREE World’s Largest Swimming Lesson!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW :

Classes are from 1-4 p.m. and there are still spots available.

Class sizes will be limited to observe 6 feet of physical distancing and will take safety precautions to ensure safety in and out of the water.

Parents may be required to get in the water with younger students.

Call 417-883-5151 or email springfield@diventures.com to register and secure your spot.

All you need is your swimsuit and towel.

