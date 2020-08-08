Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge releases statement on lawsuits against NRA

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently issued a statement after the announcement of separate lawsuits filed against the National Rifle Association and the NRA Foundation.

Attorneys general in New York and the District of Columbia have filed the lawsuit, alleging the NRA committed fraud by misusing funds and diverting roughly tens of millions in charitable donations.

Rutledge shared the following statement Thursday, August 6:

“This litigation is nothing more than a political stunt by liberal attorneys general against the NRA to ultimately continue the never-ending assault against our right to bear arms,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “As the State’s chief legal officer, I am committed to protecting and preserving our Second Amendment right and will not permit New York politicians to infringe on Arkansans’ constitutional liberties by attempting to dissolve organizations that don’t align with their anti-American agendas. I would welcome the NRA leadership and their corporation with open arms to call the Natural State home because we are a State which still reveres the Constitution.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.