Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge releases statement on lawsuits against NRA

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks to reporters at a news conference in Washington. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker ruled the use of midazolam in lethal injections is constitutional and dismissed claims that less painful methods of execution are available. Rutledge hailed Baker's decision. &amp;quot;As the attorney general, I enforce the laws in the state and bring justice for families who have long been devastated at the hands of these murderers,&amp;quot; Rutledge, a Republican, said in a statement. &amp;quot;Today's final judgment reaffirms the constitutionality of Arkansas's execution protocol.&amp;quot; (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently issued a statement after the announcement of separate lawsuits filed against the National Rifle Association and the NRA Foundation.

Attorneys general in New York and the District of Columbia have filed the lawsuit, alleging the NRA committed fraud by misusing funds and diverting roughly tens of millions in charitable donations.

Rutledge shared the following statement Thursday, August 6:

“This litigation is nothing more than a political stunt by liberal attorneys general against the NRA to ultimately continue the never-ending assault against our right to bear arms,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “As the State’s chief legal officer, I am committed to protecting and preserving our Second Amendment right and will not permit New York politicians to infringe on Arkansans’ constitutional liberties by attempting to dissolve organizations that don’t align with their anti-American agendas. I would welcome the NRA leadership and their corporation with open arms to call the Natural State home because we are a State which still reveres the Constitution.”

