Family of missing man in Branson continues to look for answers with organized search parties

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been six months since Dave Koenig was last seen at The Peach Tree Inn in Branson.

His friends and family are still looking for answers. They’ve organized search parties throughout this week to find any information that could be linked to his disappearance.

“We’re just trying to find answers,” family friend, Shauna Dupree, says.

People who know Koenig say he’s a big guy, around six feet, six inches tall and 240 pounds. He also does mixed martial arts.

Close ones say he has an even bigger heart though.

“He has just the best personality,” Dupree says. “Very boisterous, loud, fun to be around. He’s a really good kid. We consider him one of our nephews.”

Saturday’s search went through the woods near Fall Creek Road with about 10 people helping out.

“We’re gonna search until the end of time,” family friend, Andrew Lippincott, says.

They’ve been getting tips from people who might’ve heard about Koenig’s disappearance, and they won’t stop looking until the family can get closure.

“Put yourself in the position of the family of how you would want somebody to do that for your own kid,” Dupree says.

A majority of the search party knew Koenig but one woman who doesn’t know the family, at all, drove up from Arkansas just to see how she could help.

“I’m a mother so I felt, you know, it’s a need,” Angela Collins says. “He’s somebody’s son, he’s somebody’s loved one, he’s somebody’s brother, he’s somebody’s friend, you know. He’s out there somewhere and the mother needs answers.”

To the people there who do know him and his family, they say it means a lot.

“It makes me feel a newfound love for people to know that there’s people in this world who care, who don’t have to,” Lippincott says.

There will be two more search parties this week in Branson and they are looking for volunteers.

The dates, times and locations are as follow:

Sunday, August 9- Price Chopper parking lot behind Highway 76 Walmart - 9:30 AM

Monday, August 10- Lone Star parking lot - 9:30 AM

If you have any information on this case, you can leave your tip anonymously with the Branson Police Department.

You can also find out more on the Facebook page created to help find him.

