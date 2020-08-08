Advertisement

Kansas City plans Black Lives Matter murals for 6 streets

(KSPR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The city council in Missouri’s largest city has endorsed the idea of painting Black Lives Matter murals on six streets across the city.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas City Council members voted 12-1 Thursday in favor of a resolution saying the city “recognizes the importance and significance of the Black Lives Matter movement and desires to commemorate the message through painting street murals.”

Murals have appeared on streets in other cities to support racial justice in the months since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Similar murals have been painted on streets in New York, Washington and Tuscaloosa, Ala.

