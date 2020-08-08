Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility reports no new COVID-19 cases for second straight week after employee tested positive

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility conducted its second round of mass testing for COVID-19 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 in late July.

The facility reports no new positive cases of COVID-19 among employees or residents for the second straight week.

The Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility announced on July 29 an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee has been home in quarantine and is being monitored by the Cedar County Health Department.

“Our good test results are a testament to the hard work and diligence of our Lake Stockton team,” says Chris McBratney, CMH administrative director of long-term care. “I want to commend our employees for their dedication to infection prevention and safety. We are also thankful for the extended support from Citizens Memorial Hospital departments.”

Lake Stockton is a skilled nursing facility in Stockton and has 78 residents and 89 employees. The facility is owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, Bolivar. CMH Foundation operates six long-term care facilities in Ash Grove, Bolivar, Buffalo, El Dorado Springs and Stockton, and one residential care center in Bolivar.

All CMH Foundation long-term care facility employees wear masks, eye protection and other personal protective equipment during their shifts. Additionally, employees are screened at the beginning of their shifts for coronavirus symptoms including fever. Employees who test positive or develop symptoms of COVID-19 do not return to work until they are recovered and receive clearance.

