Missouri State to lease hotel in Springfield who test positive for virus in the fall semester

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Classes at Missouri State University are scheduled to begin in 10 days. And with students and staff already testing positive for COVID-19, the university is taking action to tackle new cases during the fall semester.

“Our board today approved the ability beginning September 1 to lease the Q hotel, used to be a Holiday Inn Express, over by Hammons field,” said Missouri State President, Clif Smart.

Missouri State will place students who live on campus and test positive for the virus at the 117 room hotel known as the Q, separating those who are just in quarantine, that group stays in specific dorms on campus or apartments off-campus. MSU could also rent rooms at nearby University Plaza hotel to quarantine even more.

“We have about 3,300 people living on campus this year and kinda the guidance we have gotten from public health is you need to be prepared to manage about 10 percent of them that would be in quarantine or isolation at one time,” said Smart.

Freshmen Dwight Jacobs Jr. says he’s in favor of the board’s vote.

“Because once you test positive you shouldn’t be around the atmosphere, you should be quarantined, if somebody at the hotel watching them, making sure they don’t leave and keeping up to date you know with how many days your on quarantine, I think its a really good idea,” said Jacobs.

Missouri State University President Clif Smart says there will also have a masking policy on campus plus testing for anyone living in the residency halls.

“So our goal is to keep the university going through the Fall and keep education going, that’s what our students want, it’s what our board expects us to do, it’s what our governor expects us to do, it’s what I expect us to do,” said Smart.

Smart also says some of the federal CARES Act money will be used to lease the rooms there.

