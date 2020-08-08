Advertisement

Missouri Valley pushes football back to the spring

Missouri State Bears Football/Ozone.
Missouri State Bears Football/Ozone.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -

The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced late Friday it will push its conference games to the spring of 2021, but allow its 11 member schools to play non-conference football games this fall, if they choose to do so.

Missouri State is scheduled to open the season against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The action was approved by vote of the MVFC President’s Council in response to growing national concerns about the safety of college football within the landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though game schedules and start dates have yet to be determined for a spring season, the new plan would still call for each team to play eight MVFC games with the spring season culminating with the FCS Playoffs..

“Now that we have some direction from the conference, it gives us an opportunity to start planning how we want to handle our non-conference opportunities this fall,” said Missouri State Director of Athletics Kyle Moats. “We look forward to competing within our conference for NCAA Championship bids in the spring.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes remains our top priority as we begin evaluating those short-term and long-term schedules.”

Montana was scheduled as the Bears’ opponent in MSU’s Sept. 12 home opener, however the Big Sky Conference also announced Friday it would be going to a spring-only schedule. That would leave FBS foe Oklahoma and FCS independent Tarleton State as MSU’s remaining contracted, non-conference games for the fall. Moats noted that a decision on Missouri State’s non-conference dates will be made in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive test

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Major League Baseball said the game was postponed to allow more time for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process.

News

Royals beat Cubs, stop 6-game slide

Updated: 22 hours ago
Kansas City grabbed control with nine runs over the first three innings.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Coronavirus

MLB tightening virus protocols, including masks in dugouts

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:02 AM CDT
|
By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer
The league made changes to its 2020 operations manual after outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals led to 21 postponements in the first two weeks of a shortened 60-game season.

Latest News

News

Chiefs eye Breeland suspension with confidence in young CBs

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs hope to know soon whether cornerback Bashaud Breeland will be suspended to start the season.

Coronavirus

Cards’ Yadier Molina says he tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The nine-time All-Star revealed his results Tuesday in a Spanish-language Instagram post.

Sports

7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The series was to have been played at Comerica Park from Tuesday through Thursday.

Keselowski wins in New Hampshire for 3d win since shutdown

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT
LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Brad Keselowski won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for his third victory of the NASCAR season and the 33rd win of his career. Keselowski swapped stage wins with Denny Hamlin and took the checkered flag 1.647 seconds ahead of Hamlin on Sunday. After the victory, Keselowski grabbed a U.S. flag and spun his car around in front of a masked and socially distanced crowd of several thousand. Martin Truex Jr. was third after working his way back from the rear of the field because of a penalty for a runaway tire in the pits. Joey Logano was fourth and Kevin Harvick was fifth.

News

Keselowski wins in New Hampshire for 3d win since shutdown

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The track has a capacity of 76,000, but Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that he expected about 12,000 fans to attend. A track spokeswoman said attendance would not be announced, but it appeared to be about 10% full.

Sports

Buzzer-beating goal sinks Blues in 2-1 round-robin opener loss

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Colorado Avalanche scored with less than a second left in regulation to defeat the St. Louis Blues, 2-1, in the round-round opener.