Advertisement

Ryan McBroom’s homer lifts Royals to 3-2 win over Twins

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield, right, is tagged out by Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Devin Smeltzer, left, during a rundown in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield, right, is tagged out by Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Devin Smeltzer, left, during a rundown in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

Ryan McBroom hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning, the Kansas City pitching staff held the powerful Twins to just a pair of solo homers, and the Royals beat Minnesota 3-2 on Friday night.

Nick Heath and Nicky Lopez also drove in runs for the Royals, who have won two straight after a six-game slide.

Jakob Junis served up homers to Byron Buxton and Marwin Gonzalez before leaving with two outs in the fifth inning, and Greg Holland (2-0) led four relievers in holding down the Twins the rest of the way. Trevor Rosenthal retired the final three batters in order for his second save.

Matt Wisler (0-1) served up McBroom's homer as Minnesota lost a one-run game for the second consecutive night.

The quintessential power-versus-pluck game played out through the first five innings.

The Twins, who came into the game fourth in the league in homers, got another when Buxton went deep for the second straight night leading off third. Gonzalez hit his over the center field fence with one down in the fourth.

The Royals, whose popgun offense came alive with 13 runs against the Cubs on Thursday, resorted to small-ball to coax across their first runs. Maikel Franco scored in the third after a double, sacrifice bunt from Lopez and a base hit by Heath, and Alex Gordon scored in the fifth after a single, Franco's groundout and Lopez's sharp single.

Whit Merrifield nearly broke the game open with a three-run shot later in the fifth, but Twins left fielder Nick Cave drifted back to the wall and made a leaping grab in front of the Minnesota bullpen to keep the game knotted 2-all.

The Royals finally got a long-ball of their own when McBroom hit the second of his career in the sixth.

POP-UP SHOWER

The game was halted in the fifth inning for a sudden downpour that was over so quickly the grounds crew never fully got the tarp unrolled. In fact, most of the players never left the field before resuming after a 9-minute delay. The game pressed on the rest of the way despite constant thunder and lightning.

ROYALS MOVES

Before the game, the Royals reinstated RHP Jorge Lopez from the bereavement list and designated him for assignment. They also reinstated RHP Chance Adams from the injured list and optioned him to their alternate training site, and they transferred LHP Mike Montgomery (lat strain) and RHP Glenn Sparkman (right forearm strain) to the 60-day IL.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: Heath (left hamstring strain) left in the fifth inning. Brett Phillips replaced him. ... RF Hunter Dozier continues to progress at the club's alternate site after returning from COVID-19. "He's feeling good health-wise and I think it's just that timing," manager Mike Matheny said. "It just takes a little while."

Twins: 3B Josh Donaldson (right calf strain) was place on the IL retroactive to Tuesday. He was hurt against the Indians on July 31. ... 2B Luis Arraez (sore right knee) was out of the lineup for the second straight day.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Jake Odorizzi makes his season debut Saturday against his former team after missing the start of the season with a right intercostal strain. He will face Royals LHP Danny Duffy (0-2, 4.11 ERA).

"Is Jake going to go out there and throw 110 (pitches) in his first start? No," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "We're just going to let him pitch and hopefully he can pitch us somewhere into the middle of the game."

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oregon County mother and daughter died of natural causes, says coroner: Reminder to check on loved ones

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Deere
Oregon County women died of natural causes, says coroner.

Local

Missouri State to lease hotel in Springfield who test positive for virus in the fall semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri State University is developing a coronavirus recovery unit for students who live on campus, and test positive for COVID-19. ore than 90 MSU students have already tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Missouri Valley pushes football back to the spring

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri State is scheduled to open the season against the Oklahoma Sooners.

News

Missouri governor combatants make stops in Springfield on the same day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Democratic candidate for Missouri Governor Nicole Galloway, currently the State Auditor, was in Springfield on Friday as part of our statewide tour to kick-off her campaign. It just so happened that Republican Mike Parson, her November opponent and current Governor, was also in Springfield meeting with area college officials. Both of them talked about the major issues entering the election that's not that far away.

Latest News

News

On Your Side: How much you can save this weekend during the sales tax holiday in Missouri

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
School supplies can be expensive, so should you take advantage of the Missouri tax-free weekend? Only a handful of cities in the Ozarks are participating in the holiday so we'll compare prices to see if you can get more bang for your buck.

News

Taney County Health Department reports 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in area nursing homes

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Fair Grove, Mo. down to one full-time police officer, Greene County Sheriff steps in

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
The Fair Grove Police Department originally had six police officers and planned to drop down to five, but then it dropped to only one full-time police officer.

News

Springfield Public Schools sees new trend; decreased interest in homeschooling and increased interest in virtual learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The upcoming school year is looking different for everyone - whether parents choose homeschooling, virtual learning or seated classes. Springfield Public Schools is seeing a surprising trend this year as more families who would have done homeschooling, choose virtual learning instead.

News

Taney County Health Department reports 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in area nursing homes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
72 cases have been confirmed at four nursing homes, bringing the county’s case number to more than 400.

News

Springfield parents make tough decisions about seated schedules

Updated: 6 hours ago
Shoshanna Stahl reports.