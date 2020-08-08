Springfield-Greene Health Department warns public of high-risk exposure at gym

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department notified the public of potential high-risk community exposures from one COVID-19 positive individual.

The person potentially exposed more than 300 people at the Dan Kinney Family Center at 2701 S. Blackman Rd. over the course of several days. The individual wore a mask while entering and exiting the building but was not masked while working out. They visited the location on the following dates:

Friday, July 24: Worked out from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic)

Saturday, July 25: Worked out from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic)

Sunday, July 26: Worked out from 10:40 a.m. to 12:40 pm. (infectious and symptomatic)

Monday, July 27: Worked out from 7:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic)

Tuesday, August 4: Worked out from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic)

Anyone who was at this location on these dates is at an enhanced risk for contracting COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop. This exposure is considered high-risk due to the number of people that may have been exposed and the length of time the individual was at the facility.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention. You can use virtual care options to seek medical treatment without exposing others to illness.

