Springfield-Greene Health Department warns public of high-risk exposure at gym

PHOTO: COVID-19 Testing, Photo Date: May 7, 2020 (MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department notified the public of potential high-risk community exposures from one COVID-19 positive individual.  

The person potentially exposed more than 300 people at the Dan Kinney Family Center at 2701 S. Blackman Rd. over the course of several days. The individual wore a mask while entering and exiting the building but was not masked while working out. They visited the location on the following dates:  

  • Friday, July 24: Worked out from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic)
  • Saturday, July 25: Worked out from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic)
  • Sunday, July 26: Worked out from 10:40 a.m. to 12:40 pm. (infectious and symptomatic)
  • Monday, July 27: Worked out from 7:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic)  
  • Tuesday, August 4: Worked out from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic) 

Anyone who was at this location on these dates is at an enhanced risk for contracting COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.   This exposure is considered high-risk due to the number of people that may have been exposed and the length of time the individual was at the facility.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.       

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:    

  • Fever or chills       
  • Cough       
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing       
  • Fatigue       
  • Muscle or body aches       
  • Headache       
  • New loss of taste or smell       
  • Sore throat       
  • Congestion or runny nose       
  • Nausea or vomiting       
  • Diarrhea       

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention. You can use virtual care options to seek medical treatment without exposing others to illness. 

