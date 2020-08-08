Springfield-Greene Health Department warns public of high-risk exposure at gym
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department notified the public of potential high-risk community exposures from one COVID-19 positive individual.
The person potentially exposed more than 300 people at the Dan Kinney Family Center at 2701 S. Blackman Rd. over the course of several days. The individual wore a mask while entering and exiting the building but was not masked while working out. They visited the location on the following dates:
- Friday, July 24: Worked out from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic)
- Saturday, July 25: Worked out from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic)
- Sunday, July 26: Worked out from 10:40 a.m. to 12:40 pm. (infectious and symptomatic)
- Monday, July 27: Worked out from 7:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic)
- Tuesday, August 4: Worked out from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic)
Anyone who was at this location on these dates is at an enhanced risk for contracting COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop. This exposure is considered high-risk due to the number of people that may have been exposed and the length of time the individual was at the facility.
COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention. You can use virtual care options to seek medical treatment without exposing others to illness.
