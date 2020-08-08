Truck drives through Camden County house in accident, no one hurt

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A truck drove through a house in an accident early Friday morning in Camden County.

No one is hurt and no arrests have been made, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness told responding deputies that a car drove through a home near the area of Bittersweet Circle. A photo captures the truck stuck near the roof of the building.

The truck had been involved in an accident with two other vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

