Truck drives through Camden County house in accident, no one hurt

A car drove through a house on Friday, August 7.
A car drove through a house on Friday, August 7.(Camden County Sheriff's Office)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A truck drove through a house in an accident early Friday morning in Camden County.

No one is hurt and no arrests have been made, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness told responding deputies that a car drove through a home near the area of Bittersweet Circle. A photo captures the truck stuck near the roof of the building.

The truck had been involved in an accident with two other vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

