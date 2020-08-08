Advertisement

Two men charged in fatal shooting at Warrensburg party

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) - Two Warrensburg man have been charged in a shooting at a large birthday party that left one woman dead and two other people injured.

Twenty-five-year-old Evan Lanigan and 28-year-old Christian Harrison were each charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and several other counts in the Aug. 1 shooting in Warrensburg that killed 18-year-old Maliyah Lakey.

Witnesses told police Lanigan pulled a gun during an argument with Harrison, leading to a large fight. Lakey’s body was found in an alley near the house.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old female who were also shot were treated at were treated at area hospitals.  

