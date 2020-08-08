Living history tours, historians mark the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Wilson’s Creek

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Historians and onlookers came together Saturday to take in a piece of living history as Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Wilson’s Creek

This weekend’s living history tour included several reenactments and demonstrations from The Holmes Brigade. Historians plan to commemorate the anniversary Monday, August 10 with a public ceremony.

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield preserves the site of the first major battle of the Civil War in the West. The Confederate victory on August 10, 1861, focused national attention on the war near Springfield, Missouri, leading to federal military action.

“It’s very important to me to teach the younger generation to teach one very important phrase, that freedom is not free,” said Connie Langum, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield historian. “Men and women fought and died for a cause here whether I believe in their cause or not is irrelevant. They did.”

“Certainly the event that shaped our nation’s modern history was the United States Civil War,” said Aaron Racine, captain of The Holmes Brigade. “We think that’s important for people to be educated about, to be interested in. Maybe come out, they see us, they talk to us, they get interested. Their kids get interested, and they turn into Civil War buffs themselves, or at least think about American history a little bit, and how that relates to where we are today.”

