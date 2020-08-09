Bystander rescues man who nearly drowned in McDonald County

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A bystander is credited for rescuing a man who nearly drowned Saturday afternoon in McDonald County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it happened around 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the Elk River, less than a mile downstream from Pineville.

According to MSHP reports, a 27-year-old Arkansas man was swimming behind a raft and it was believed to be passed out.

A bystander noticed the man and pulled him from the water. The man was revived with help from CPR and sent to a hospital in Rogers, Arkansas for treatment.

