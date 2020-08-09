Advertisement

Cardinals-Pirates series opener set for Monday postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak

In this July 24, 2020, file photo, members of the St. Louis Cardinals wait to be introduced before the start of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in St. Louis. The Cardinals 4-game series against the Detroit Tigers was postponed Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, after more Cardinals players and staff staffers test positive for COVD-19. The series was to have been played in Detroit from Tuesday through Thursday.
In this July 24, 2020, file photo, members of the St. Louis Cardinals wait to be introduced before the start of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in St. Louis. The Cardinals 4-game series against the Detroit Tigers was postponed Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, after more Cardinals players and staff staffers test positive for COVD-19. The series was to have been played in Detroit from Tuesday through Thursday.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Pirates will not travel to St. Louis on Sunday and the opening game of their three-game series with the Cardinals has been postponed while St. Louis deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Monday's game has been pushed back. It's unclear whether the entire series will be scrapped pending an update by Major League Baseball. The Cardinals have not played since July 30. Monday's postponement marks their 11th game derailed by the outbreak.

“Obviously we don’t want the whole series to get canceled,” Pittsburgh catcher Jacob Stallings said Sunday morning. “I think we’re grateful that we get a day off. It’s been obviously a tough stretch. Our pitching could use it. And you know, we’ve had a tough schedule to start the year, so grateful for the day off, but then also everybody doesn’t want three games canceled; we want to get those games in.”

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Soler’s 2 homers power Royals in 9-6 win over Twins

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jorge Soler homered in back-to-back innings, and the Kansas City Royals held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 9-6 on Saturday night.

Sports

Tiger Woods faces another Sunday at a major, far from the lead in PGA Championship

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tiger Woods goes into the final round of another major without much hope.

Sports

Harvick denies Keselowski in overtime at Michigan

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ford has now won five straight Cup races at Michigan and swept the top two spots Saturday with Harvick and Keselowski.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Latest News

News

Ryan McBroom’s homer lifts Royals to 3-2 win over Twins

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Royals, whose popgun offense came alive with 13 runs against the Cubs on Thursday, resorted to small-ball to coax across their first runs.

Sports

Missouri Valley pushes football back to the spring

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri State is scheduled to open the season against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Sports

Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive test

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Major League Baseball said the game was postponed to allow more time for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process.

News

Royals beat Cubs, stop 6-game slide

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT
Kansas City grabbed control with nine runs over the first three innings.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Coronavirus

MLB tightening virus protocols, including masks in dugouts

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:02 AM CDT
|
By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer
The league made changes to its 2020 operations manual after outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals led to 21 postponements in the first two weeks of a shortened 60-game season.