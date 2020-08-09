Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Shannon County, warrant conducted near Mountain View in connection

MSHP is assisting with a homicide investigation on August 9, 2020.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - A homicide investigation is underway in Shannon County after a man was shot and killed Saturday night.

The Shannon County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in around 8:15 Saturday night for a man who had been shot around E Highway, a few miles from Alley Spring.

Authorities have followed up with a search warrant Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with the warrant on Highway V, about 5 miles west of Mountain View.

Investigators say this wasn’t the scene of the shooting, but a silver pickup truck parked in front of a house brought authorities to the area. Shannon County Sheriff Darrin Brawley says witness statements described a truck that left the scene of the shooting Saturday, leading to the truck in Mountain View.

Multiple agencies staged at a church less than a quarter of a mile from the scene and converged after the truck was spotted. One man was quickly detained from this scene for questioning related to the shooting.

No names have been released in connection to the death at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

