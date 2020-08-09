Advertisement

Missouri authorities work to capture 2 escaped chimpanzees

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities were working Sunday to recapture two chimpanzees that escaped from a sanctuary in eastern Missouri.

At least one of the two escaped chimps had been tranquilized by Sunday afternoon while the other one was contained within a perimeter set up by Jefferson County sheriff's deputies and animal control personnel.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the plan was to tranquilize the chimps and then return them to the sanctuary that is about 35 miles (56.33 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis near the town of Festus.

Bissell said authorities have some experience dealing with chimps because one of these same chimpanzees escaped from the sanctuary just a few weeks ago.

