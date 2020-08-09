Missouri’s tax-free weekend draws large Branson crowds

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s sale tax holiday is back in full swing and runs through Sunday.

Not all cities and towns across the state partake in the holiday, but Branson has been known to draw a crowd to several of its businesses and shopping outlets on this tax free weekend.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, certain back-to-school purchases are exempt from Missouri’s 4.225% sales tax for this time period only.

The sales tax exemption is limited to the following items and restrictions:

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

Some shoppers said it was so busy there was even traffic in some parts of the town.

“It is really busy up on the strip and even the side roads have seen a lot of busy sections,” shopper Jeremy Hilburn said.

Hilburn and his family came into Branson for a few days looking for something fun to do. He said it was nice timing since it is also the tax-free weekend.

“We came to kind of see what’s going on in Branson and see you know if it is still, you know, good to go shopping,” Hilburn said. “And so far it’s been well.”

His son is headed back to college for the fall, and he was able to find some good deal before he heads out.

“I got some really good deals on some back to school clothing,” Jeremiah Hilburn said. “And got a really nice turtle knock sweater for the upcoming cold season, so really doing great.”

Jeremy Hilburn said he was pleased to see how many safety measures were in place.

“People seem to be doing really well with the distancing and keeping their masks on and that stuff,” he said.

Hilburn also said he had noticed some stores were going out of business and hoped that this weekend drew a large crowd that could help businesses struggling after a tough few months during the pandemic.

“I hope it does, I hope it does,” he said. “Because we like having a variety of stores to come to and enjoy that.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.