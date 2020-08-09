Newton County, Ark. authorities search for missing man

JASPER, Ark. (KY3) -

The Newton County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate a missing man.

Jonathan Barrett Brantley, 20, of Mt. Judea disappeared Thursday night. He was supposed to show up for work on Friday morning but did not arrive. After work on Friday, investigators say he was scheduled to travel to Pangburn, Ark. Brantley did not arrive there either.

He drives a 2003 silver Toyota Tacoma pickup with temporary tags.

If you have any information on Brantley’s whereabouts, call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 446-5124, option 1.

