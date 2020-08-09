Advertisement

Nixa boy creates little free library for Rotary Park

Avid Mitchell in Nixa constructed a Little Free Library
Avid Mitchell in Nixa constructed a Little Free Library
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A Nixa boy gives back to his community with a project he began earlier this spring.

Avid Mitchell is going into the third grade at John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa.

Mitchell raised $700 to build a little free library for Rotary Park this summer. His structure was recently installed by the Nixa Parks Department at Rotary Park and works as a library of books for exchange.

The Nixa Chamber of Commerce and other community members plan to recognize his efforts with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Rotary Park at noon on Monday, Aug. 10.

