Nixa boy creates little free library for Rotary Park

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A Nixa boy gives back to his community with a project he began earlier this spring.

Avid Mitchell is going into the third grade at John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa.

Mitchell raised $700 to build a little free library for Rotary Park this summer. His structure was recently installed by the Nixa Parks Department at Rotary Park and works as a library of books for exchange.

The Nixa Chamber of Commerce and other community members plan to recognize his efforts with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Rotary Park at noon on Monday, Aug. 10.

