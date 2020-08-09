Advertisement

Northwest Missouri town debates whether to change its 'Savages' mascot name

Empty high school football bleachers.
Empty high school football bleachers.(Ed Clemente/MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020
SAVANNAH, Mo. (AP) - A northwest Missouri town is debating whether to change its high school’s “Savages” mascot name.

The debate has split Savannah, a town that has about 5,000 residents and is an hour north of Kansas City. “Savages” has been the mascot since at least 1926 and is emblazoned across the town.

Racial inequality protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis prompted people to start a petition to change the mascot. That’s led to a counter-petition to keep it.

A large crowd nearly evenly split on the issue attended a Savannah school board meeting in July.  It’s unclear if the board will take action.

