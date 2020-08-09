One woman killed, another injured after collision in Barry County Saturday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Shell Knob woman was killed Saturday afternoon in car accident north of Jenkins, Missouri, in Barry County.

Troopers say Lori Cupp's car crossed the center line and hit another vehicle.

Cupp was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, Tracy Periman, was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

