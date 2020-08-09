Advertisement

Pedestrian struck, killed Sunday morning in Stone County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning in Stone County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Brandon Small, 43, of Reeds Spring. Next of kin have been notified.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Missouri Route 413, nearly two miles south of Galena. Investigators say Small was walking in the roadway and struck by an unknown vehicle that had left the scene.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

