Pedestrian struck, killed Sunday morning in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning in Stone County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Brandon Small, 43, of Reeds Spring. Next of kin have been notified.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Missouri Route 413, nearly two miles south of Galena. Investigators say Small was walking in the roadway and struck by an unknown vehicle that had left the scene.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.