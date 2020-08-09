Advertisement

Soler’s 2 homers power Royals in 9-6 win over Twins

Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler hits a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler hits a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jorge Soler homered in back-to-back innings, the second blast coming in a go-ahead six-run fourth in which Kansas City went deep three times, and the Royals held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 9-6 on Saturday night.

Nicky Lopez hit a two-run shot off reliever Lewis Thorpe (0-1) and Salvador Perez also went deep as the first seven Royals reached base in the fourth. Soler and Perez went back-to-back for the second time this season, and it was the first time the club had hit three homers in an inning since Aug. 19, 2018, against the White Sox.

Tyler Zuber (1-1) earned the win in relief of Danny Duffy. Trevor Rosenthal got four outs for his second straight save.

Nelson Cruz, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler went deep for the Twins, who lost the series opener in a 3-2 pitching duel.

This one was decided by the long ball.

Soler began the show with his homer leading off the third against former Royals pitcher Jake Odorizzi, who was making his season debut for Minnesota after dealing with a sore muscle in his ribs. That gave Kansas City a 2-0 lead.

The Twins answered with a pair of homers in the fourth. Cruz hit the first leading off, the ninth time the 40-year-old slugger has gone deep in his last 12 games against Kansas City. Buxton's three-run shot was the second, giving him homers in three consecutive games after a slow start to the season.

The Royals' big rally in the fourth began with a simple single by Maikel Franco, but Lopez immediately followed with his third career homer to tie the game. Brett Phillips and Whit Merrifield continued the charge with singles, and Soler added a three-run shot for his first multi-homer game since — coincidentally — facing the Twins last September.

Perez added his homer to cap the six-run inning. That's more than the Royals had scored in all but two games this season.

The Twins got a run back on Buxton's single in the sixth, and another when Kepler went deep in the seventh, before the Kansas City bullpen closed down the last two innings to wrap up the club's third straight win.

ROYALS MOVES

CF Nick Heath (strained left hamstring) was placed on the injured list and RHP Chance Adams recalled prior to the game. Heath hurt his hamstring on a stolen base attempt in the series opener Friday night.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: 2B Luis Arraez (sore right knee) was back in the starting lineup after missing the past two games. ... 1B Miguel Sano started despite a sore right wrist. His glove was knocked off trying to tag a runner Friday night.

Royals: 1B Ryan O'Hearn fouled a pitch off his right shin in the fourth inning. He was checked by manager Mike Matheny and trainer Nick Kenney but stayed in the game until the fifth, when he was replaced by Franchy Cordero.

UP NEXT

Royals RHP Brady Singer (0-1, 4.80 ERA) makes his fourth start and the first of his career at Kauffman Stadium when the rookie takes the hill in Sunday’s series finale. The Twins counter with RHP Jose Berrios (1-1, 4.80), who allowed one run on four hits in six innings in a win Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

