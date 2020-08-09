Advertisement

Springfield officers searching for man who shot someone early Saturday morning

A man is behind bars in Edgecombe County after being charged with attempted murder.
A man is behind bars in Edgecombe County after being charged with attempted murder.(WITN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are searching for a man who shot another man.

It happened just before 1:30 Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the 13-hundred block of East McDaniel Street.

Police say two people got into an argument that led to one of them shooting the other.

Officers tell us the victim is in serious condition at this time, but his injuries are not life threatening.

Police are searching for the shooter right now, we’ll keep you posted as we learn more information.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newton County, Ark. authorities search for missing man

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Jonathan Barrett Brantley, 20, of Mt. Judea disappeared Thursday night.

News

One woman killed, another injured after collision in Barry County Saturday afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Woman killed in car crash after crossing center line.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Sunday steam bath

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Skies have become partly to mostly sunny across the area, and this clearing trend will continue through tonight with just a few passing clouds from time to time. Overnight lows will drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values may stay in the upper 70s to around 80 in some areas. Hot weather is expected on Sunday with heat indices reaching into the triple digits in most locations.

Sports

Soler’s 2 homers power Royals in 9-6 win over Twins

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jorge Soler homered in back-to-back innings, and the Kansas City Royals held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 9-6 on Saturday night.

Latest News

News

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. warns of high-risk COVID-19 exposure at gym

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Anyone who was at this location on these dates is at an enhanced risk for contracting COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms.

News

Missouri’s tax-free weekend draws large Branson crowds

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
It is a holiday for shopping in Missouri this weekend as some towns participate in the state’s sales tax free weekend.

News

Missouri becomes sixth state to launch SafeNation app

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michael Deere
Missouri becomes sixth state to launch SafeNation app

International

Brazil surpasses 100,000 deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brazil has surpassed a grim milestone: 100,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Sports

Tiger Woods faces another Sunday at a major, far from the lead in PGA Championship

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tiger Woods goes into the final round of another major without much hope.

Sports

Harvick denies Keselowski in overtime at Michigan

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ford has now won five straight Cup races at Michigan and swept the top two spots Saturday with Harvick and Keselowski.