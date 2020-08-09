Springfield officers searching for man who shot someone early Saturday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are searching for a man who shot another man.

It happened just before 1:30 Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the 13-hundred block of East McDaniel Street.

Police say two people got into an argument that led to one of them shooting the other.

Officers tell us the victim is in serious condition at this time, but his injuries are not life threatening.

Police are searching for the shooter right now, we’ll keep you posted as we learn more information.

