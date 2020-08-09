Advertisement

Sunday marks six years since Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, Missouri

(KBTX)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FERGUSON, Mo. (KY3) - Sunday marks six years since Michael Brown Jr. was killed in Ferguson, Missouri.

On August 9, 2014, Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old Black man, was shot to death by a police officer following an altercation in Ferguson, Missouri in St. Louis County.

Brown’s death led to weeks of protests in Ferguson and other U.S. cities, including some violent confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement. The shooting raised attention to police brutality and racial inequality in the United States, in addition to the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

In July, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell announced charges would not be filed against former Ferguson officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death. Bell, who was elected in 2018, had established an independent unit to investigate officer-involved shootings, a division that spent five months looking at Brown’s death.

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s death

Brown’s death had taken on new life since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in May, when a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Protests have been organized in Ferguson and hundreds of U.S. cities since Floyd’s death.

Several virtual events have been planned in the Ferguson and St. Louis areas Sunday in memory of Michael Brown.

