Advertisement

Task force arrests 29, disrupts drug trafficking ring in northwest Arkansas

A task force arrests 29, seizes weapons, cash and narcotics in a multi-day drug enforcement operation.
A task force arrests 29, seizes weapons, cash and narcotics in a multi-day drug enforcement operation.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Homeland Security Investigations task force arrested 29 people in a multi-day drug enforcement operation in northwest Arkansas.

The task force also recovered illegal drugs, weapons and cash in Operation Edged Spear, which lasted from Aug. 4-6.

The operation was instrumental in disrupting a major drug trafficking ring in Northwest Arkansas, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It was led by the HSI New Orleans’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force.

Some of the controlled substances recovered include fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and opioids.

“The successful outcome of this multi-year investigation clearly demonstrates the importance of HSI partnering with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Working together, we can have a much larger impact on public safety.” said HSI New Orleans acting Special Agent in Charge Gilbert Trill. “The dedication and commitment of our special agents and law enforcement partners sends a clear message that the infiltration of drugs and criminal activities into our communities will not be tolerated.”

Some special agents and task force officers have been investigating drug and weapons trafficking, and money laundering activities in Northwest Arkansas since 2017.

“I have taken every opportunity to work with our law enforcement partners within and outside our county borders. I am extremely proud of my deputies and every police officer that has worked tirelessly over the past year to bring this operation to fruition. Together, we are making a difference for the citizens of Carroll County,” said Carroll County Sheriff Jim Ross.

HSI led the investigation with the assistance of task force officers with the Eureka Springs Police Department, the Berryville Police Department, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Six arrested in Branson as police recover drugs, evidence of counterfeit money operation

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Metropolitan Hotel in Branson was raided Sunday morning.

Sports

Cardinals-Pirates series opener set for Monday postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pittsburgh Pirates will not travel to St. Louis on Sunday and the opening game of their three-game series with the Cardinals has been postponed while St. Louis deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Local

Bystander rescues man who nearly drowned in McDonald County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A bystander is credited for rescuing a man who nearly drowned Saturday afternoon in McDonald County.

Local

Northwest Missouri town debates whether to change its ‘Savages’ mascot name

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A northwest Missouri town is debating whether to change its high school’s “Savages” mascot name.

Latest News

News

Newton County, Ark. authorities search for missing man

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Jonathan Barrett Brantley, 20, of Mt. Judea disappeared Thursday night.

News

One woman killed, another injured after collision in Barry County Saturday afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Woman killed in car crash after crossing center line.

News

Springfield officers searching for man who shot someone early Sunday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Man shoots another man after fight at the Plantation Apartments on East McDaniel.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Sunday steam bath

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Skies have become partly to mostly sunny across the area, and this clearing trend will continue through tonight with just a few passing clouds from time to time. Overnight lows will drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values may stay in the upper 70s to around 80 in some areas. Hot weather is expected on Sunday with heat indices reaching into the triple digits in most locations.

Sports

Soler’s 2 homers power Royals in 9-6 win over Twins

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jorge Soler homered in back-to-back innings, and the Kansas City Royals held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 9-6 on Saturday night.

News

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. warns of high-risk COVID-19 exposure at gym

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Anyone who was at this location on these dates is at an enhanced risk for contracting COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms.