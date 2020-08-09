Task force arrests 29, disrupts drug trafficking ring in northwest Arkansas

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Homeland Security Investigations task force arrested 29 people in a multi-day drug enforcement operation in northwest Arkansas.

The task force also recovered illegal drugs, weapons and cash in Operation Edged Spear, which lasted from Aug. 4-6.

The operation was instrumental in disrupting a major drug trafficking ring in Northwest Arkansas, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It was led by the HSI New Orleans’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force.

Some of the controlled substances recovered include fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and opioids.

“The successful outcome of this multi-year investigation clearly demonstrates the importance of HSI partnering with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Working together, we can have a much larger impact on public safety.” said HSI New Orleans acting Special Agent in Charge Gilbert Trill. “The dedication and commitment of our special agents and law enforcement partners sends a clear message that the infiltration of drugs and criminal activities into our communities will not be tolerated.”

Some special agents and task force officers have been investigating drug and weapons trafficking, and money laundering activities in Northwest Arkansas since 2017.

“I have taken every opportunity to work with our law enforcement partners within and outside our county borders. I am extremely proud of my deputies and every police officer that has worked tirelessly over the past year to bring this operation to fruition. Together, we are making a difference for the citizens of Carroll County,” said Carroll County Sheriff Jim Ross.

HSI led the investigation with the assistance of task force officers with the Eureka Springs Police Department, the Berryville Police Department, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

