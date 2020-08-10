Advertisement

Barry County health leaders report county’s 3rd death from COVID-19

PHOTO: COVID-19 Testing, Photo Date: May 7, 2020 (MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Barry County Health Department reports its third death associated with COVID-19 in the county.

The victim 71, suffered from serious underlying health issues. She was a resident of a care facility.

“Older persons, especially those with underlying health issues, are at the highest risk of severe and fatal COVID related infections,” Barry County Health Department Administrator Roger Brock remarked.

In the State of Missouri 37% of COVID cases are in people older than 50 years, yet that same age group represents 97% of COVID related deaths. Health leaders remind younger persons, who may have few if any symptoms, must exercise extreme caution when visiting with older persons, who if they contract COVID are the greatest risk of death.

For more information about COVID-19, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus, call the Barry County Health Department at 417-847-2114 or the Missouri DHSS 24 hour hotline number at 877-435-8411.

