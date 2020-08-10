Barry County Sheriff’s Office searching for man considered dangerous after morning burglary
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -
The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning in a burglary at a Butterfield Stage Stop.
Investigators believe the man is armed. They ask the public to watch for a wrecked, white one-ton Ford pickup in area of State Highway Y and State Highway U. It is believed the wrecked truck cannot be seen from a road.
Deputies are searching the area. Call 911 if you know anything about this case.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.