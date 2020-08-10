Advertisement

Camden County deputies arrest man after pursuit

Brent A Wagner age 32 of Dixon, Mo., faces assault, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.
Brent A Wagner age 32 of Dixon, Mo., faces assault, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -

Camden County deputies arrested a man they say tried to run them over during a pursuit.

Brent A Wagner age 32 of Dixon, Mo., faces assault, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.

The pursuit Saturday started on Harvest Road. Officers in Lake Ozark assisted in the pursuit, disabling the vehicle using spike strips. As the vehicle came to a stop in the area of Bagnell Dam Boulevard and Horseshoe Bend Parkway, investigators say Wagner took off. Deputies tased the subject and he was taken into custody without further incident.

A judge denied bond for Wagner.

Updated: 13 hours ago
KY3 News at 9.