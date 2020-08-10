Advertisement

Cases of COVID-19 associated with the Greene County Jail increase

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County Jail administrators report an additional five inmates and four staff tested positive for COVID-19 after widespread testing over the weekend.

Last week, jail administrators reported 31 inmates and five jailers tested positive. The jail began testing after three inmates tested positive at a Missouri prison, transported from the Greene County Jail. A fourth inmate then tested positive.

Jail staff is taking extra precautions, cleaning and sanitizing to prevent the spread of the virus. Staff and inmates must wear masks inside the facility.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield remembers the Battle of Wilson’s Creek 159 years later

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The National Park Service held a ceremony Monday morning at the battlefield to remember the fight and to pay respects to those who died.

News

Potential budget cut has Marion County, Ark., sheriff concerned 

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Caitlin Sinett
The Marion County sheriff in Arkansas says he may have to make a devastating decision to cut down his staff because of a budget error in the general fund. But the county judge says the sheriff is just playing politics.

News

Missouri reports confirming another 1,027 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The number of infections is believed to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and experts believe people can have the virus without feeling sick.

News

Shannon County authorities make arrests in death investigation

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Deputies responded to a call around 8:15 p.m. Saturday for a man who had been shot around State Highway E, a few miles from Alley Spring.

Latest News

News

Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce cancels 2020 Apple Butter Makin’ Days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The event draws tens of thousands of visitors every fall.

News

Total cases of COVID-19 top 50,000 in Arkansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas’ fight against the spread of the coronavirus marked another milestone on Monday.

News

Chiefs star Mahomes having 2020 nobody will soon forget

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Patrick Mahomes might be having the best year of anyone.

KY3

Small earthquake rattles area near Mammoth Spring, Ark.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Its depth measured about three miles about six miles southwest of Mammoth Spring.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and humid with late-day storms on Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

News

Community Foundation of the Ozarks awards 7 nonprofits with grants for back-to-school childcare and learning support

Updated: 3 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.