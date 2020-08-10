Cases of COVID-19 associated with the Greene County Jail increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County Jail administrators report an additional five inmates and four staff tested positive for COVID-19 after widespread testing over the weekend.

Last week, jail administrators reported 31 inmates and five jailers tested positive. The jail began testing after three inmates tested positive at a Missouri prison, transported from the Greene County Jail. A fourth inmate then tested positive.

Jail staff is taking extra precautions, cleaning and sanitizing to prevent the spread of the virus. Staff and inmates must wear masks inside the facility.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.